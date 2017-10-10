Dwayne Johnson Talks Hobbs/Shaw Spinoff, Invites 'Fast & Furious' Cast To Join

Given the feud that has erupted over Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham'sspinoff, it'll be interesting to see how much shit-talkin' there is when box office numbers roll in. Can you imagine what Tyrese Gibson will say if it's a flop? I think it's unlikely that will happen, but one never knows. And what happens if franchise scribe Chris Morgan writes a role in the spinoff for someone like Tyrese, or Ludacris? Will they say yes?Johnson hopes so, because in his latest Instagram post he opened the door to fellow F&F castmates to join in on the fun...I think there's a better than average shot we see some familiar faces join Johnson and Statham, if only to keep the family bonds intact. Regardless of what else is going on behind the scenes, Universal knows a big reason audiences love these movies is they feel like a family, and to break that with any sense of finality would be stupid. It's all about the $$$ when you break it down.The Hobbs/Shaw spinoff opens July 26th 2019, and I expect we'll start hearing about a director soon. Maybe Justin Lin can return? I'm predicting F. Gary Gray will slide over to this one, leavingopen to another.