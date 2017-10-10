Dwayne Johnson Talks Hobbs/Shaw Spinoff, Invites 'Fast & Furious' Cast To Join

Given the feud that has erupted over Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's Fast & Furious spinoff, it'll be interesting to see how much shit-talkin' there is when box office numbers roll in. Can you imagine what Tyrese Gibson will say if it's a flop? I think it's unlikely that will happen, but one never knows. And what happens if franchise scribe Chris Morgan writes a role in the spinoff for someone like Tyrese, or Ludacris? Will they say yes?
Johnson hopes so, because in his latest Instagram post he opened the door to fellow F&F castmates to join in on the fun...
Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our @sevenbucksprod, writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz.
Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea. Huge shout to my brother, Jason Statham for the trust and wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans.
I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool.
I want to use my spinoff platform to create new characters that fans will ultimately love to have fun with in multiple chapters and platforms. Film, TV, Digital, Virtual Reality etc.. the more opportunities we can create the better for the fans.
Smart business.
Let’s have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don’t like it, we’re happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum.
I think there's a better than average shot we see some familiar faces join Johnson and Statham, if only to keep the family bonds intact. Regardless of what else is going on behind the scenes, Universal knows a big reason audiences love these movies is they feel like a family, and to break that with any sense of finality would be stupid. It's all about the $$$ when you break it down.
The Hobbs/Shaw spinoff opens July 26th 2019, and I expect we'll start hearing about a director soon. Maybe Justin Lin can return? I'm predicting F. Gary Gray will slide over to this one, leaving Fast 9 open to another.
