10/24/2017
Drew Goddard To Bring 'Nevermoor' To The Big Screen
Drew Goddard has penned a little bit of everything: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Cabin in the Woods, Netflix's Daredevil, World War Z, and even earned an Oscar for his The Martian screenplay. Next up for him is Fox's X-Force movie, which he will also direct. He's become a favorite with fans across multiple genres, and now you can add children's books to the list.
Goddard will write and produce an adaptation of Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow, the upcoming book by Jessica Townsend. The fantasy story follows Morrigan Crow, a young girl who is cursed with bad luck, like being destined to die on her 11th birthday. Here's the book synopsis:
A breathtaking, enchanting new series by debut author Jessica Townsend, about a cursed girl who escapes death and finds herself in a magical world–but is then tested beyond her wildest imagination. Morrigan Crow is cursed. Having been born on Eventide, the unluckiest day for any child to be born, she’s blamed for all local misfortunes, from hailstorms to heart attacks–and, worst of all, the curse means that Morrigan is doomed to die at midnight on her eleventh birthday. But as Morrigan awaits her fate, a strange and remarkable man named Jupiter North appears. Chased by black-smoke hounds and shadowy hunters on horseback, he whisks her away into the safety of a secret, magical city called Nevermoor.
There's a definite Harry Potter vibe here, and as expected this is just the first book of a series so there's potential for a movie franchise. Nevermoor hits bookshelves on Halloween day. [THR]