'Den Of Thieves' Trailer: Gerard Butler Vs. 50 Cent And Ice Cube's Kid

At this point when I see 50 Cent is in a movie, I automatically look around to see if Bruce Willis is also in the cast. And then after I'm done rifling through the Walmart Bluray bin I hit the checkout line. But this time Fitty has Gerard Butler by his side, hoping we'll forget about thatthing stinking up multiplexes right now, along with's O'Shea Jackson Jr. for heist flick. And you know what? It doesn't look completely terrible.Reuniting Butler withwriter Christian Gudegast in his directorial debut, the film follows a top team of robbers who plot to hit the Federal Reserve just as they are taking $100M out of circulation. So nobody will go looking for that money, right? Riiiiiiight. The film also stars Dawn Olivieri, Pablo Schreiber, Max Holloway, Mo McRae, Evan Jones, rapper Lloyd Banks (!!!), and...where's Brian Van Holt? I KNOW he's in this. He's gotta be. THERE HE IS! Brian Van Holt is always in these movies.opens January 19th 2018.