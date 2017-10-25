Deathstroke Movie In The Works From 'The Raid' Director Gareth Evans









That's right, The Raid and The Raid 2 director Gareth Evans will direct Deathstroke, meaning there is going to be some killer fight choreography. Period. Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson is a super-assassin with increased strength, agility, speed, a healing factor, and the ability to use up to 90% of his brain capacity. So he's super strong, super quick, and super smart. He debuted in the pages of New Teen Titans and has been a frequent rival of Batman's, but really he's a foe for pretty much every hero.





Justice League wha? Batgirl huh? Nah, it's all about Deathstroke. Evans moving into such a mainstream film, and presumably delaying The Raid 3 even further is disappointing, but he's still got The Apostle hitting Netflix at some point. And since he likes working with the same crew, we may see Iko Uwais make his way into the DCU, also.

Hell. Yes. While it looked like Joe Manganiello would get to play DC's most badass killer Deathstroke in, it became clear once Matt Reeves took over that plans had changed. Well, this is better, because now Manganiello will get to star in a solo Deathstroke movie, and he'll be working with the best action director in Hollywood: Gareth Evans.