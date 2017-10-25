Deathstroke Movie In The Works From 'The Raid' Director Gareth Evans

That's right, The Raid and The Raid 2 director Gareth Evans will direct Deathstroke, meaning there is going to be some killer fight choreography. Period. Deathstroke aka Slade Wilson is a super-assassin with increased strength, agility, speed, a healing factor, and the ability to use up to 90% of his brain capacity. So he's super strong, super quick, and super smart. He debuted in the pages of New Teen Titans and has been a frequent rival of Batman's, but really he's a foe for pretty much every hero.
This is still early on, but I have to say this is THE DC Comics movie to look out for now. Justice League wha? Batgirl huh? Nah, it's all about Deathstroke. Evans moving into such a mainstream film, and presumably delaying The Raid 3 even further is disappointing, but he's still got The Apostle hitting Netflix at some point. And since he likes working with the same crew, we may see Iko Uwais make his way into the DCU, also. [THR]