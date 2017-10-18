10/18/2017
Dave Bautista To Voice Street Dancin' Mice In 'Groove Tails'
What a year it has been for Dave Bautista. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Blade Runner 2049, and the little-seen but still awesome Bushwick, he's had the kind of year that careers are made of. And he's still got Avengers: Infinity War and its followup on the way. He's found time to fit something else in, and it should be considerably less taxing. Deadline reports Bautista will join Jamie Foxx in voicing the animated film, Groove Tails.
Bautista will voice multiple roles in the film, which is set in a world where mice settle their differences through competitive street dancing. Cameron Hood, an animator on Kung Fu Panda 2, is on board to direct, with Jingle Punks providing the music.
The ex-WWE superstar also has an action-comedy franchise in the works which he will star in and produce with STX Entertainment. He'll also appear in Drew Pearce's Hotel Artemis opposite Jodie Foster, and Escape Plan 2 with Sylvester Stallone.