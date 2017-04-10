10/04/2017
Daisy Ridley To Star In 'Daddio'; Mackenzie Davis Joins Ghost Story 'The Turning'; 'The Irishman' Casts Anna Paquin
Daisy Ridley is keeping busy as always, with her latest project a starring role in Daddio. The film hails from playwright Christy Hall, and centers on a woman who takes a cab from JFK airport to her Manhattan apartment. During the ride, the passenger and the driver discuss their respective past and current relationships — and their consequences. No word on a director yet, but that will probably be wrapped up soon. Ridley has a lot on her plate. She's currently shooting the adaptation of Chaos Walking opposite Tom Holland. Her next screen performance will be in Kenneth Branagh's Murder On the Orient Express, followed by Hamlet reimagining Ophelia, and a voice role in Peter Rabbit. Oh, and a little thing called Star Wars: The Last Jedi. [THR]
Mackenzie Davis, who has a key role in this weekend's Blade Runner 2049, has joined the cast of The Turning. Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways) will direct the film, which draws inspiration from Henry James's 1898 ghost story, The Turn of the Screw. Chad and Carey Hayes (The Conjuring) wrote the screenplay. [Deadline]
The cast of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman keeps getting better with the addition of Anna Paquin. She will play the daughter to Robert De Niro's character, real-life mob hitman Frank Sheeran, who has been suspected in numerous high-profile murders including Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. The rest of the cast includes Joe Pesci, Al Pacino (as Hoffa), Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Stephen Graham, and Kathrine Narducci.