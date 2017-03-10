10/03/2017
'Crooked House' Trailer: Murder Is The Case In Latest Agatha Christie Adaptation
Kenneth Branagh's Murder On the Orient Express won't be the only Agatha Christie adaptation hitting theaters this fall. Crooked House, which stars Glenn Close and Christina Hendricks with a script by Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes, is also on the way and an intriguing new trailer has arrived.
Max Irons stars as Charles Hayward, a private detective charged with solving a gruesome murder in which everybody is a suspect, including Sophia, his client and former lover. Sounds like classic Christie, and with a supporting cast that includes Stefanie Martini, Gillian Anderson, Terence Stamp, and Christian McKay this is already worth a look.
Of concern is director Gilles Paquet-Brenner, who adapted Gillian Flynn's novel Dark Places into boring, mediocre junk with zero atmosphere. Hopefully that doesn't happen again. Crooked House hits VOD on November 21st, followed by a theatrical run beginning December 22nd.