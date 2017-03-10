'Crooked House' Trailer: Murder Is The Case In Latest Agatha Christie Adaptation

Kenneth Branagh'swon't be the only Agatha Christie adaptation hitting theaters this fall., which stars Glenn Close and Christina Hendricks with a script by's Julian Fellowes, is also on the way and an intriguing new trailer has arrived.Max Irons stars as Charles Hayward, a private detective charged with solving a gruesome murder in which everybody is a suspect, including Sophia, his client and former lover. Sounds like classic Christie, and with a supporting cast that includes Stefanie Martini, Gillian Anderson, Terence Stamp, and Christian McKay this is already worth a look.Of concern is director Gilles Paquet-Brenner, who adapted Gillian Flynn's novelinto boring, mediocre junk with zero atmosphere. Hopefully that doesn't happen again.hits VOD on November 21st, followed by a theatrical run beginning December 22nd.