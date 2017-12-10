Channing Tatum's 'Gambit' Gets A Sweetheart Release Date

And it looks like I lost the office pool that Channing Tatum'smovie would never ever happen. And at least for now it looks like I lost the side bet that Tatum would drop out. 20th Century Fox has dated the long-awaited spinoff for February 14th 2019, no doubt hoping it would bring the same level of success asdid there a couple of years ago.Or they're hoping to lure in the Gambit/Rogue lovebirds still obsessed with their on again/off again love affair in the comics. Honestly, I expect them to recast the Rogue role (Hey, new timeline and all.) and have her appear. It hasn't been revealed but if it happens you heard it here first.The film doesn't officially have a director but last we heard Gore Verbinski () was in talks to take over. Rupert Wyatt and Doug Liman were previously attached but dropped out, derailing the project twice just as it seemed to get rolling. Clearly Fox is feeling confident now, just as they are preparing to unleash a number of X-Men projects. Next year will see three X-Men movies in theaters:in April,in June, andin November.