'Blockers' NSFW Trailer: John Cena Butt Chugs Beer To Save His Daughter

Of the many double standards Hollywood reinforces on a regular basis, the idea that men can sleep around as much as they want while women are held to a higher standard is a big one. And considering the climate in the movie industry right now, I foresee trouble for the upcoming comedy,, which stars John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz as parents trying to stop their daughters from having sex at all.So there's where you get the title, as in short for "cockblockers". Formerly titled(which sounds like a horror title) the film is written by five dudes, plus producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, but it does have Kay Cannon () behind the camera, so maybe she bring a woman's perspective to this. When Cena, Mann, and Barinholtz discover their daughters' pact to lose their virginity at prom, the parents go overboard to make sure it doesn't happen.I'll say this; at least there seems to be some acknowledgement of the double standard in this trailer, so this may be a "don't judge a book" situation. It's also interesting to see Cena in a role that isn't playing off his physicality. If you've seen him on Total Bellas you know he's much more reserved in his personal life than he plays on WWE TV. And the butt chugging scene does look pretty funny.This might actually be okay.hits theaters on April 6th 2018.