'Big Hero 6' TV Movie To Kick Off Disney's Animated Series









There's more, because the film will be immediately followed by a sneak preview of two episodes, which you can find on the DisneyNow app and Disney XD VOD. Finally, beginning November 24th a series of shorts will run for six weeks on Disney XD, the DisneyNOW app and Disney XD YouTube.





That's an awful lot of Big Hero 6, but none of it explains how Baymax is back given his fate at the end of the 2014 film. Well, that will be explained in Baymax Returns, which takes place immediately following its events and will “bridge the movie and the series following the moment Hiro discovers the chip his brother Tadashi designed to create Baymax. The 14-year-old tech genius begins school as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology and uses the chip to rebuild Baymax, but his overconfidence and penchant for taking shortcuts leads to trouble.”

Everybody's favorite inflatable robot superhero caretaker is back! Baymax and Big Hero 6 are making the move from the big screen to the small with Disney XD's. But if you're not able to wait until 2018 for it to drop, Disney has made it easy by announcing it will be preceded by a TV movie, Baymax Returns, on Disney XD and Disney Channel on November 20th.