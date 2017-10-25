10/25/2017
Ben Mendelsohn May Battle Brie Larson In 'Captain Marvel'
Ben Mendelsohn has had a number of great roles, but one that went a little under the radar was as a gambling addict in Anna Fleck and Ryan Boden's underrated Mississippi Grind. Now the Rogue One star is in talks to rejoin the duo for their next film, Captain Marvel, which would being the vaunted actor into the MCU.
Variety reports Mendelsohn would play the villain in the film, going up against Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka superhero Captain Marvel. Set in the '90s, the story will also include Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury back when he still had both eyes, and will feature the Skrulls as foes. Does that mean Mendelsohn is playing the Super Skrull? Or perhaps someone like Titannus?
Captain Marvel opens March 8th 2019. Mendelsohn can be seen next as King George VI in Darkest Hour.