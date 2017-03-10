10/03/2017
Ben Affleck Sees Your Point About 'Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice'
Remember the press tour for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? Of course you do, because it was really freakin' sad. Sad for a bunch of reasons, like that negative buzz had already gotten out about the superhero mashup. Sad because that negative stigma latched onto the DCEU like funk on an old pair of gym socks. Sad because of...well, the infamous "Sad Affleck" meme.
Affleck did his best to defend the film, but now after getting some distance he has finally come around to the fans' way of thinking. Or at least he can see why fans think that way. He tells Empire...
“I can understand people saying [‘Batman v Superman’] was too dark, or this was outside the tone of what I’m used to seeing with a Batman story, and I think that’s a fair criticism."
It's "fair", but he doesn't necessarily agree. Not that he needs to, he's perfectly welcome to his opinion. What matters now is Justice League, and Affleck continues the company line that major changes were made directly because of the complaints about Batman v Superman.
“This was all scripted and set up before that movie came out. The approach was changed anyway for the second one. It was natural progression. Zack wanted to make a movie that was more fun, that was a little bit light, that wasn’t so encumbered with heavy melodrama.”
Okay, let's see it. The biggest hurdle is the possibly conflicting tones set by Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon. Justice League opens November 17th. [via ScreenRant]