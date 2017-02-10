10/02/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of 'Marshall' Starring Chadwick Boseman
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening for Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman as Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall. . The screening will be followed by a special panel discussion.
SYNOPSIS: Starring Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, and James Cromwell, director Reginald Hudlin’s MARSHALL, based on the early career of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, follows the young lawyer (Chadwick Boseman) to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur (Sterling K. Brown) against his wealthy white socialite employer (Kate Hudson) in a sexual assault and attempted murder trial. In need of a high-profile victory but muzzled by a segregationist court, Marshall is partnered with young Jewish lawyer Samuel Friedman (Josh Gad) who has never tried a case. They struggle against a hostile storm of fear and prejudice, driven to discover the truth in a sensationalized trial that helped lay the groundwork for Civil Rights Movement.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, October 4th at 7:00pm at AMC Hoffman CenterIf you'd like to attend, simply go to the Gofobo screening link here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry. You will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Marshall opens October 13th.