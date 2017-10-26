10/26/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of 'LBJ' Starring Woody Harrelson
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Rob Reiner's new film, LBJ, starring Woody Harrelson as President Lyndon B. Johnson.
SYNOPSIS: After powerful Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson (Woody Harrelson) loses the 1960 Democratic presidential nomination to Senator John F. Kennedy (Jeffrey Donovan), he agrees to be his young rival’s running mate. But once they win the election, despite his extensive legislative experience and shrewd political instincts, Johnson finds himself sidelined in the role of vice president. That all changes on Nov. 22, 1963, when Kennedy is assassinated and Johnson, with his devoted wife Lady Bird (Jennifer Jason Leigh) by his side, is suddenly thrust into the presidency. As the nation mourns, Johnson must contend with longtime adversary Attorney General Bobby Kennedy (Michael Stahl-David) and one-time mentor Georgia Senator Richard Russell (Richard Jenkins) as he seeks to honor JFK’s legacy by championing the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, October 31st at 7:30pm at Landmark Bethesda Row. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry. You will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
LBJ opens November 3rd.