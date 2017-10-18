10/18/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of George Clooney's 'Suburbicon'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of George Clooney's dark comedy, Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac.
SYNOPSIS: SUBURBICON is a crime drama that center’s on a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns -- the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge must navigate the town's dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence.
The screening takes place on Monday, October 23rd at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Suburbicon opens on October 27th.