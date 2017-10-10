10/10/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of 'The Foreigner' Starring Jackie Chan
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan!
SYNOPSIS: THE FOREIGNER, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, is a timely action thriller from the director of “Casino Royale.” The film tells the story of humble London businessman Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love -- his teenage daughter -- is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism.
In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers.
The screening takes place tomorrow, Wednesday October 11th at 7:00pm at Regal Gallery Place. If you'd like to attend, simply download a pass from the STX ticketing site here. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry. You'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
The Foreigner opens October 13th.