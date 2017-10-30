10/30/2017
Attend A Free DC Screening Of Best Picture Hopeful, 'Mudbound'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Mudbound, Dee Rees' southern drama that is considered a frontrunner for Best Picture. The film stars Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, and Rob Morgan.
SYNOPSIS: Set in the rural American South during World War II, Dee Rees ' MUDBOUND is an epic story of two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy, yet bound together by the shared farmland of the Mississippi Delta.
MUDBOUND follows the McAllan family, newly transplanted from the quiet civility of Memphis and unprepared for the harsh demands of farming. Despite the grandiose dreams of Henry (Jason Clarke), his wife Laura (Carey Mulligan) struggles to keep the faith in her husband's losing venture. Meanwhile, Hap and Florence Jackson (Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige) — sharecroppers who have worked the land for generations — struggle bravely to build a small dream of their own despite the rigidly enforced social barriers they face.
The war upends both families' plans as their returning loved ones, Jamie McAllan (Garrett Hedlund) and Ronsel Jackson (Jason Mitchell), forge a fast but uneasy friendship that challenges the brutal realities of the Jim Crow South in which they live.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, November 1st at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here. Please remember that having tickets does not guarantee entry. You will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Mudbound hits Netflix on November 17th.