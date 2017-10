Arnold Schwarzenegger Says New 'Terminator' Will Simplify The Franchise

Reboots, remakes, sequels...they are an accepted part of life for the movie fan, and there's really nothing that can be done about it. You either roll with seeing your favorites revisited, or shut your eyes, plug your ears, and pretend they aren't happening.fans in particular seem to have had enough of James Cameron's once-vaunted franchise. It's been on the skids really since 1991's, and failed in the most recent reboot attempt withRecently we learned that a new trilogy was in the works, one that would bring Cameron back into the fold as a producer with's Tim Miller directing. Also coming back is Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800, which is still clanking around somehow, and Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Okay cool, but so what? Why should we care now? Speaking with Business Insider , Arnold says this new film will help correct the franchise's worst mistakes...He added that “It’s hard to come up with new ideas when you stay within that framework", and he's probably right. I'm not sure a continuity free-for-all is the best route either, but certainly I can't complain about simplifying things. What's the worst that can happen? They make another bad movie and have to start over again?The newhits theaters July 26th 2019.