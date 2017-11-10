10/11/2017
Anya Taylor-Joy & Olivia Cooke Go Bad In The 'Thoroughbreds' Trailer
Last January's Sundance Film Festival continues to be a bounty of quality films. With a handful preparing to drop in the middle of awards season, one that earned some of the best reviews in Park City is sitting it out until early next year. That would be Thoroughbreds, a thriller that finds rising stars Olivia Cooke (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Split) plotting a murder.
The film also marks the final screen performance by Anton Yelchin, who died tragically last year. Playwright Cory Finley wrote and directed the film about two privileged childhood friends who set out to kill one of their stepfathers. Yelchin plays the drug dealer who helps them out in their murderous scheme. Here's the synopsis:
Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished, upper-class teenager, with a fancy boarding school on her transcript and a coveted internship on her resume; Amanda has developed a sharp wit and her own particular attitude, but all in the process of becoming a social outcast. Though they initially seem completely at odds, the pair bond over Lily’s contempt for her oppressive stepfather, Mark, and as their friendship grows, they begin to bring out one another’s most destructive tendencies. Their ambitions lead them to hire a local hustler, Tim, and take matters into their own hands to set their lives straight.
Also starring Paul Sparks, Kalli Vernoff, and Francine Swift, Thoroughbreds opens March 9th 2018.