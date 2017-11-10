Anya Taylor-Joy & Olivia Cooke Go Bad In The 'Thoroughbreds' Trailer

Last January's Sundance Film Festival continues to be a bounty of quality films. With a handful preparing to drop in the middle of awards season, one that earned some of the best reviews in Park City is sitting it out until early next year. That would be, a thriller that finds rising stars Olivia Cooke () and Anya Taylor-Joy () plotting a murder.The film also marks the final screen performance by Anton Yelchin, who died tragically last year. Playwright Cory Finley wrote and directed the film about two privileged childhood friends who set out to kill one of their stepfathers. Yelchin plays the drug dealer who helps them out in their murderous scheme. Here's the synopsis:Also starring Paul Sparks, Kalli Vernoff, and Francine Swift,opens March 9th 2018.