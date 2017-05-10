10/05/2017
Ansel Elgort Snags Lead Role In 'The Goldfinch' Adaptation
Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort has stolen away with a new leading role. According to Jeff Sneider at The Tracking Board, who is usually reliable on these things, Elgort is in talks to star in an adaptation of Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Goldfinch.
Elgort would be working with director Brooklyn director, John Crowley, who signed on a year ago. The Goldfinch centers on Theodore Decker, a young man survives a terrorist bombing that claims the life of his mother. From there his life goes through a series of twists and turns, ending up in Las Vegas alongside his deadbeat father before engaging in a series of art forgeries. Ralph Fiennes is reportedly being considered for the role of Hobie, an antiques dealer who becomes Theo's friend.
The film is being budgeted at $40M, and if Elgort has the same kind of pull he had on Baby Driver it could prove to be a huge earner for Warner Bros and Amazon who are co-financing this one.