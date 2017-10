Ansel Elgort Snags Lead Role In 'The Goldfinch' Adaptation

star Ansel Elgort has stolen away with a new leading role. According to Jeff Sneider at The Tracking Board , who is usually reliable on these things, Elgort is in talks to star in an adaptation of Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel,Elgort would be working with directordirector, John Crowley, who signed on a year ago centers on Theodore Decker, a young man survives a terrorist bombing that claims the life of his mother. From there his life goes through a series of twists and turns, ending up in Las Vegas alongside his deadbeat father before engaging in a series of art forgeries. Ralph Fiennes is reportedly being considered for the role of Hobie, an antiques dealer who becomes Theo's friend.The film is being budgeted at $40M, and if Elgort has the same kind of pull he had onit could prove to be a huge earner for Warner Bros and Amazon who are co-financing this one.