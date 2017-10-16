10/16/2017
Angelina Jolie Will Voice Disney's 'The One And Only Ivan' Adaptation
Angelina Jolie doesn't jump to take on a lot of roles anymore, but she seems to have a special attachment to voicing animated movies. After lending her voice to Shark Tale and most notably Kung Fu Panda, she will now provide the vocals for Disney's live-action/animated adaptation of award-winning book, The One and Only Ivan.
Jolie will voice the baby elephant Stella in the big screen version of Katherine Applegate and illustrator Patricia Castelao's book. Me Before You's Thea Sharrock will direct with a script by Mike White, whose film Brad's Status is in theaters right now. Here's the synopsis:
“Inspired by the true story of a captive gorilla known as Ivan, this illustrated novel is told from the point-of-view of Ivan himself. Having spent 27 years behind the glass walls of his enclosure in a shopping mall, Ivan has grown accustomed to humans watching him. He hardly ever thinks about his life in the jungle. Instead, Ivan occupies himself with television, his friends Stella and Bob, and painting. But when he meets Ruby, a baby elephant taken from the wild, he is forced to see their home, and his art, through new eyes.”
Next up for Jolie is Disney's Maleficent sequel. Her latest directorial effort First They Killed My Father is available on Netflix now.