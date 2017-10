Andy Serkis Talks Tom Hardy's Motion-Capture 'Venom' Performance

Filming has officially kicked off on Sony'smovie with Tom Hardy as the alien symbiote antihero. So this thing is actually happening as a launch to Sony's new cinematic universe, the one set outside of Marvel'sThere has been a lot of focus on that aspect of the film, and for good reason, that it's nice finally be able to just focus on the R-rated production. Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate are just part of an impressive cast for director Ruben Fleischer.While today's kickoff does come with a new set photo, which honestly doesn't reveal much, the interesting thing is who is talkinig aboutright now: Andy Serkis. He continues to push for performance-capture roles to be given more credibility and respect within the industry, and mentions Hardy's upcoming performance as a means of highlighting its advancements...Ironically, Serkis finds himself in the Marvel Universe as Ulysses Klau, a role that doesn't require much if any performance-capture on the actor's part. That Serkis is even bringing upis interesting in that it suggests Sony or Hardy may have spoken to him about it, perhaps to pick his brain about getting the best performance possible. Although it had been assumed, there hadn't been much talk of motion-capture CGI being used on Hardy before now.Serkis' directorial debutis in theaters now.opens October 5th 2018. Check out that set photo below. [ Yahoo !]