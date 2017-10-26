10/26/2017
Adam Driver Joins Spike Lee And Jordan Peele's 'Black Klansman'
So far the biggest names attached to Spike Lee's upcoming crime film, Black Klansman, belong to him and producer Jordan Peele. But that's about to change as the film is getting some much-needed star power from Adam Driver, who is adding Lee to the growing list of legendary directors he's worked with.
Driver joins John David Washington (Ballers) and Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming) in the film, which Lee and Peele have been developing together for a couple of years. It centers on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado Springs who went undercover in the Ku Klux Klan. Driver will play Flip, "a Jewish undercover police officer who is the best of the Colorado Springs police force. He’s already had many years of experience and is a quick study. He is known on the force for being anti-social, and he’s a perfectionist, critical of others’ mistakes, but brave and dedicated.”
Next up for Driver is a little movie you might have heard of, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It's expected to do okay. [Deadline]