'Acrimony' Trailer: Taraji P. Henson Is Driven Crazy In Tyler Perry's Thriller

Taraji P. Henson has always been a fiery actress but some of her most powerful performances have come when working alongside Tyler Perry. The two have collaborated previously onandand now they're together for a third. The first trailer has arrived for Perry's thriller,, which finds Henson in the familiar role of a woman tired of lyin' ass men.Written and directed by Perry, Acrimony stars Henson as a faithful wife who grows increasingly tired of her unfaithful husband (Lyric Bent) and decides to do something about it. The film goes back to the beginning of their relationship to show how years of his disrespect changes her into a woman who is ready to explode.Also starring Tika Sumpter, Danielle Nicolet, and Ajiona Alexus,opens March 30th 2018.