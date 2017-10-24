'24 Hours To Live' Trailer: Ethan Hawke Is A Killer On The Clock

We all love Ethan Hawke for his amazing performances in thetrilogy,, and more, but man...he makes some shitty flicks, too. Remember? Anyway, Hawke has another turn-your-brain-off film that might be a good way to kill a couple of hours. And you know it's dumb because the entire premise is spelled out in the title:Directed by Brian Smrz, whose greatest feat may be having a last name with no vowels, the film stars Hawke as an assassin returned from the dead to get revenge on "the agency" that took away his whole life. Apparently he has 24 hours to do it, otherwise the title is really confusing. Oh...nice that they put a nifty stopwatch directly onto his wrist and everything. That's neat. Rutger Hauer and Liam Cunningham are in this, too, filling the tough guy quota for the older demographic.I actually want to see this despite how stupid it looks.hits Ultra VOD on November 3rd then theaters on December 1st.