'12 Strong' Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Fights Terrorism From Horseback

Movies about the war in Afghanistan are few and far between compared to ones about Iraq, because after sixteen years we are still there and the mission is no clearer. Fun! Best way to approach it? Tell a unique story that nobody has heard before, one that everyone can rally around., which follows an elite horseback unit in the early days of the conflict, tells just such a story, and it even stars's Chris Hemsworth.Based on the book Horse Soldiers by Doug Stanton, 12 Strong also stars Michael Shannon,'s Trevante Rhodes, Michael Pena, Elsa Pataky, Austin Stowell, Said Taghmaoui, Navid Negahban, and Rob Riggle, who is actually playing his former Marine commander Colonel Max Bowers. Damn that's cool. No pressure, dude.Here's the synopsis:Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Nicolai Fuglsig,opens January 19th 2018.