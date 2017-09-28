Winston Churchill Will Never Surrender In New Trailer For 'Darkest Hour'

What perfect timing for a new trailer for Joe Wright'sto arrive. It was only recently the film, which stars Gary Oldman as Prime Minister Winston Churchill, was announced as the Opening Night film at the Middleburg Film Festival, adding to its list of honors and accolades. Now we get another look at Oldman's apparently Oscar-worthy performance, although you'd be hard-pressed to recognize him he's undergone such an amazing transformation.The film takes place not long after Churchill has been named Prime Minister, faced with the looming Nazi threat and detractors at home. The evacuation of Dunkirk is seen from a very different perspective than the one we got from Christopher Nolan last summer. It's familiar ground for Wright, who briefly depicted Dunkirk inOldman is joined by Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane, and Ronald Pickup. Here's the synopsis:opens November 22nd.