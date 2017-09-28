9/28/2017
Winston Churchill Will Never Surrender In New Trailer For 'Darkest Hour'
What perfect timing for a new trailer for Joe Wright's Darkest Hour to arrive. It was only recently the film, which stars Gary Oldman as Prime Minister Winston Churchill, was announced as the Opening Night film at the Middleburg Film Festival, adding to its list of honors and accolades. Now we get another look at Oldman's apparently Oscar-worthy performance, although you'd be hard-pressed to recognize him he's undergone such an amazing transformation.
The film takes place not long after Churchill has been named Prime Minister, faced with the looming Nazi threat and detractors at home. The evacuation of Dunkirk is seen from a very different perspective than the one we got from Christopher Nolan last summer. It's familiar ground for Wright, who briefly depicted Dunkirk in Atonement.
Oldman is joined by Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane, and Ronald Pickup. Here's the synopsis:
A thrilling and inspiring true story begins on the eve of World War II as, within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill (Academy Award-nominee Gary Oldman) must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation. As the unstoppable Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent, and with an unprepared public, a skeptical King, and his own party plotting against him, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and attempt to change the course of world history.
Darkest Hour opens November 22nd.