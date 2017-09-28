Thor Fights To Save Asgard In New 'Thor: Ragnarok' Trailer

The trailers Marvel releases for the Chinese market are some of the most interesting they have. China is a really big part of their marketing plan because they make up such a huge chunk of the overall box office, which is why you often see trailers cut specifically for them, putting Asian actors in the spotlight. This new one forfeatures Chris Hemsworth speaking directly to the Chinese audience, assuring them the film will be hitting theaters there soon.There is other new footage, too, mostly centering on Thor's battle with Hela (Cate Blanchett) and his conversation with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The rock 'n roll theme has been toned down a bit, too, similar to what was done with the Japanese trailer a while back. Still this easily looks like the best Thor movie yet, with Taika Waititi injecting eye-popping visuals and a bouncy sense of humor this franchise has missed.opens November 3rd.