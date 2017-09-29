Sony Sets 'Men In Black' Spinoff For 2019

You know what the most annoying question that I get almost every day is? "Why is this sequel/remake happening?" The reason is exactly why you think and is always the same. Money. Cha-ching. In this latest example, Sony's continuing efforts to keep alive thefranchise. The fourth film, the first since 2012's, has been set for May 17th 2019.So for now you can say "seeya later" to plans for somecrossover, which would have brought Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill into the sci-fi universe. Sony has hiredwriters Art Marcum and Matt Holloway to pen a spinoff set in theuniverse, but won't follow Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith's titular agents. The goal is to basically do what Universal did with, so we'll see how that goes.No director is attached yet, but this is all part of a major revamping effort by Sony, which includes Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels reboot.