9/29/2017
New Photos From 'Stranger Things' Season Two Promise It Will Get Crazier
In less than a month Netflix will transport us back to the Upside Down for Stranger Things season two. The anticipation is already running high after that awesome teaser from Comic-Con, promising more '80s-inspired scares and pop culture references. Just don't call it a sequel. Because Netflix won't like it. Co-creator Matt Duffer tells EW...
"When we started describing it as a sequel, Netflix was like, 'Don't do that, because sequels are known to be bad. I was like, 'Yes, but what about T2 and Aliens and Toy Story 2 and Godfather II?'"
He's got a point.
While details remain slim, we know the season takes place a year after Will's return, but things haven't gone back to normal. Then again it's possible the otherworldly madness of last season IS normal for the town of Hawkins, Indiana. Will may be back, but something evil is still haunting him, and it may be worse than the demagorgon turned out to be. Nicknamed the "shadow monster", the creature first begins making its presence known to Will for mysterious reasons...
Ross Duffer adds...
“It’s all connected to this singular threat, which is tied into this shape that Will sees in the sky.
Matt says, “Each episode is building on the last one. It gets much crazier than it ever got in season 1.”
Stranger Things returns to Netflix on October 27th, just in time for a Halloween binge. Check out new photos below!