9/29/2017
New 'Justice League' Character Posters Add A Little Color
I'm not going to get into everything from Vulture's piece about the behind-the-scenes troubles at DC Films. You got a taste of it with the news that fewer movies will seen as part of a cinematic universe, but the stuff about Zack Snyder and Justice League you can read for yourself there. Ultimately it doesn't matter, because Joss Whedon still needs to have made a movie comic book fans and casual viewers will dig. That's all I care about.
So let's keep it simple and look at the brand new Justice League character posters, instead. The images are pretty straight forward, featuring Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg. Once again they're still pretending that Henry Cavill's Superman won't show up, but that's okay. We can play along. We'll pretend we don't see his logo at the bottom of each image.
Here's the synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
Justice League opens November 17th.