New 'Justice League' Character Posters Add A Little Color

I'm not going to get into everything from Vulture 's piece about the behind-the-scenes troubles at DC Films. You got a taste of it with the news that fewer movies will seen as part of a cinematic universe , but the stuff about Zack Snyder andyou can read for yourself there. Ultimately it doesn't matter, because Joss Whedon still needs to have made a movie comic book fans and casual viewers will dig. That's all I care about.So let's keep it simple and look at the brand new Justice League character posters, instead. The images are pretty straight forward, featuring Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg. Once again they're still pretending that Henry Cavill's Superman won't show up, but that's okay. We can play along. We'll pretend we don't see his logo at the bottom of each image.Here's the synopsis:opens November 17th.