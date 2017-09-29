9/29/2017
Jude Law To Join Blake Lively In Spy Flick 'The Rhythm Section'
The last time Jude Law played a world class spy guy it was opposite Melissa McCarthy in Spy, a film that confirmed to me that he should've been a Bond candidate at some point. But alas it wasn't and never will be. The closest he'll probably ever get is The Rhythm Section, a new spy thriller starring Blake Lively, from 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.
Variety reports Law is in talks for a role in the film, without giving us an idea of his role. Lively will be the centerpiece, though, playing Stephanie Patrick, a woman who breaks out of her self-destructive spiral by turning assassin and seeking revenge for the deaths of her family in an airplane crash that was intentionally set. The film is based on the series of novels by author Mark Burnell, and presumably if it's a hit there will be a franchise. Something tells me Law will be one of the men that sets events in motion.
Next up for Law is the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, in which he plays a young version of Albus Dumbledore.