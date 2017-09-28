Blink Goes On The Run In 'The Gifted' Pilot's First Six Minutes

With, and anmovie, the big screen is crowded enough with X-Men. That makes Fox's TV seriesa refreshing change of pace. While it's set in the same universe, it takes place at a time when the X-Men have vanished, and mutantkind has to learn to fend for itself. Pretty cool. I have my doubts they can pull it off for the long haul, but the premise is fantastic.You can now watch the first six minutes of the pilot episode, from multi-time X-Men movie director Bryan Singer. The footage focuses on mutant teleporter Blink (Jamie Chung), who we've seen previously in. She's on the run here, and clearly still acclimating to her powers in this timeline, which was created by the events in that movie.premieres on Monday, October 2nd.