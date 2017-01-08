8/01/2017
The Lions Face A New Power In Trailer For 'Voltron Legendary Defender' Season 3
There are some big time changes afoot in the third season of Netflix's Voltron Legendary Defender. Some of that we caught while attending the Voltron panel at Comic-Con, but this synopsis of the animated series' upcoming season sums them up nicely...
In the wake of Zarkon’s defeat and Shiro’s disappearance, the paladins struggle to move forward with no one able to pilot the black lion or the ability to form Voltron. The team must quickly devise a plan as the ascension of Prince Lotor and his generals pulls the team into a perilous game of cat-and-mouse that tests their unity and abilities more than ever before.
I've been repeatedly impressed by the animation, which looks even better in this new trailer for season 3. The first season didn't hook me as I thought it would, though, and I missed two entirely. Based on what I'm seeing here it may be time to play catch up, because my main issue is that the paladins didn't seem to be facing any real internal struggle. Clearly that has changed, plus I was always a bigger fan of Lotor than King Zarkon.
Voltron Legendary Defender's third season hits Netflix this Friday, August 4th, with seven new episodes. Season four arrives with six episodes in October.