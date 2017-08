The Lions Face A New Power In Trailer For 'Voltron Legendary Defender' Season 3

There are some big time changes afoot in the third season of Netflix's. Some of that we caught while attending the Voltron panel at Comic-Con , but this synopsis of the animated series' upcoming season sums them up nicely...I've been repeatedly impressed by the animation, which looks even better in this new trailer for season 3. The first season didn't hook me as I thought it would, though, and I missed two entirely. Based on what I'm seeing here it may be time to play catch up, because my main issue is that the paladins didn't seem to be facing any real internal struggle. Clearly that has changed, plus I was always a bigger fan of Lotor than King Zarkon.'s third season hits Netflix this Friday, August 4th, with seven new episodes. Season four arrives with six episodes in October.