8/01/2017
'Star Wars: Episode IX' Recruits 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' Writer, Jack Thorne
I don't know how much this has to do with the critically-piledriven The Book of Henry, but Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars: Episode IX is getting a rewrite. British writer Jack Thorne has been brought in by Lucasfilm to provide a fresh pair of eyes on the screenplay Trevorrow co-wrote with his writing partner, Derek Connolly. Trevorrow is still on board to direct.
Thorne is the writer behind the upcoming awards season drama, Wonder, starring Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay. His biggest claim to fame is co-writing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child alongside J.K. Rowling. He's also been behind a number of British TV shows that have gone on to extremely well, so adding Thorne is a big deal and a good move, even though there's no indication how extensive the rewrites will be.
Star Wars: Episode IX opens May 24th 2019. [THR]