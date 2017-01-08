Ryan Reynolds And Rob Liefeld Talk 'Deadpool 2', Compare Tone To 'Rush Hour'

If there's a curtain being held over Deadpool 2, it's certainly begun to lift. Yesterday we got the first look at Zazie Beetz as the luck-manipulating Domino, a role 20th Century Fox searched long and hard to fill. And the same went for her partner, Cable, with the part eventually going to Josh Brolin. We haven't seen an official look at him yet, but we are starting to learn about the dynamic between Cable and Deadpool, which Rob Liefeld, the creator of both characters, compares to Rush Hour. He tells Comic Book...
“He’s [Reynolds] such a great actor, that’s where it starts, and gravitas, and who else really is going to hold their ground with Ryan as Wade/Deadpool. That is energy unbridled, and so you’ve gotta hold your ground. When I see the two of them I’m like ‘It’s going to be comic book’s equivalent to Rush Hour, and I don’t know if comic fans are ready for it.’ I think it’s going to be great."
To be fair, Liefeld was long gone from both characters when Deadpool and Cable actually became friends and started hanging out. He's right, though, that they did have something of a Chan/Tucker vibe to them, minus all of the racial gags. Liefeld continued on Instagram...
Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds sorta added to the conversation by saying that he's been getting his butt kicked by Brolin all week, and that we should see that as how things will shake out between Deadpool and Cable on screen...
"I think it’s going to be very interesting. I’ve spent this last week on the business end of many Josh Brolin punches. Both verbal and physical and literal and it’s going to be pretty fantastic. He’s going to be epic. He’s going to be an epic Cable."
I'm excited, and anxious to see if Deadpool 2 can top the original when it opens on June 1st 2018. No pressure, gang.