Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Circle', 'Colossal', 'Going in Style', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK









An adaptation of the acclaimed novel of the same name, The Circle is a new tech thriller that stars Emma Watson as a young woman taken in by her new high profile job at the eponymous all consuming tech and social media company. Encouraged by the company's founder (Tom Hanks), she joins a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, decency and freedom, and loses more in the process than she initially expected.





We Said: “World-class actors struggle mightily with clunky, expositional monologues, which are all the script has time for anyway. And no matter how pretty cinematographer Matthew Libatique makes it look, it's clear that the soul of The Circle did not survive the transition to the screen.” Rating: 2 out of 5





















This new fantastical comedy drama follows Gloria (Anne Hathaway), a burnt out partier at the end of her rope, having lost her boyfriend and job to her hard drinking ways. Moving back to her hometown, Gloria seems to find a new start with her old childhood friend Oscar (Jason Sudeikis). Life is shaken up yet again however, when after another night of drinking she discovers a giant monster has smashed its way through Seoul, and may or may not be somehow connected to her.





We Said: “Through expert use of metaphor and a pair of magnetic performances by Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis, Colossal overcomes its seemingly impenetrable premise to deliver a terrifically cathartic study of human frailty...and yeah, it's a pretty bad ass monster flick, too.” Rating: 4 out of 5





















After losing their pension funds in a corporate shakeup, three old friends (Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin) decide to shake up their lives of retirement by planning a heist on the big bank that betrayed them.





We Said: “It also falls short as a heist flick, which is sort of a shame from the star of the original Italian Job. Again, it's hard to pick out anything specifically wrong, but there's nothing particularly right about it either.” Rating: 2 out of 5



























