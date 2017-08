Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Circle', 'Colossal', 'Going in Style', And More!

This new fantastical comedy drama follows Gloria (Anne Hathaway), a burnt out partier at the end of her rope, having lost her boyfriend and job to her hard drinking ways. Moving back to her hometown, Gloria seems to find a new start with her old childhood friend Oscar (Jason Sudeikis). Life is shaken up yet again however, when after another night of drinking she discovers a giant monster has smashed its way through Seoul, and may or may not be somehow connected to her.