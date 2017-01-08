New 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' Synopsis Revealed As Production Launches



We didn't really get any footage fromat Comic-Con last week, but we did a couple of big casting reveals. Joining the cast was Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne and Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster aka Black Goliath. With the cast seemingly rounded out, production has officially begun, and you can see the tiny announcement in the below video tweet, followed by the new synopsis:Directed by Payton Reed with Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, T.I., Walton Goggins, Judy Greer, and Hannah John-Kamen starring,opens July 6th 2018.