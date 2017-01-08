New 'Ant-Man And The Wasp' Synopsis Revealed As Production Launches

We didn't really get any footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp at Comic-Con last week, but we did a couple of big casting reveals. Joining the cast was Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne and Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster aka Black Goliath. With the cast seemingly rounded out, production has officially begun, and you can see the tiny announcement in the below video tweet, followed by the new synopsis:
From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink: Ant-Man and The Wasp. In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.BIG NEWS! Ant-Man and the Wasp has begun production.— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 1, 2017
In theaters July 6, 2018 pic.twitter.com/9K5QbQMQLC
Directed by Payton Reed with Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, T.I., Walton Goggins, Judy Greer, and Hannah John-Kamen starring, Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6th 2018.