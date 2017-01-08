First Trailer For Luca Guadagnino's Oscar Hopeful, 'Call Me By Your Name'

Sony Pictures Classics isn't wasting any time getting the first trailer for Luca Guadagnino'sout there. Arguably the film that emerged out of Sundance with the greatest awards season buzz, it's based on the novel by André Aciman, and stars Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet (Interstellar) in an unexpectedly sweet love story.The story's central romance is between 17-year-old Elio (Chalamet), who is on summer vacation at his family's Italian villa, and Oliver (Hammer), a scholar who comes to work with the boy's father. As you can see by the footage, the two quickly develop an undeniable romantic chemistry that will change their lives forever.Guadagnino is coming off of 2015's excellent, and he's got the long-awaitedremake coming up. But I think any talk of that will be overshadowed byif it's the Oscar contender many expect it to be. The film hits theaters on November 24th but will make an appearance at TIFF beforehand.