7/14/2017
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Will Bring All Of Disney's Princesses Together
Wasn't there a rumor a while back that Disney was making an Avengers-style movie with all of their movie princesses? Or maybe it was some other studio? I don't know, but perhaps we could be seeing a little bit of how that could look, because Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will have a seen featuring all of Disney's princesses together. And Disney revealed this today at D23 in the coolest way possible, by having all of the original voice actresses on stage. Yo.
The terribly-titled sequel will find Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Venelope (Sarah Silverman) traveling through the Internet to find something that will fix the broken Sugar Rush game. And in so doing they will hit a number of Disney-themed websites, including Star Wars, Marvel, and the Disney princesses. While Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer will return to voice Sgt. Calhoun and Fix-It Felix, there will also be a new character named Yesss, voiced by Taraji P. Henson. Yesss runs a trendy site called Buzzaholic.
But those princesses, though. Brought on stage for what must have been quite a site for the audience, were Auli‘i Cravalho (Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Kelly MacDonald (Merida in Brave), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin), Paige O’Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid).
That's going to be quite the moment and I hope Disney doesn't spoil it by posting it on the Internet. I want to see that scene in full context is all I'm saying.
Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens November 21st 2018.