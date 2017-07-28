7/28/2017
'Wonder Woman' May Be Getting A Serious Academy Awards Campaign
This may come as a shock for you to remember, but Suicide Squad has an Academy Award. Really. It won earlier this year for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. So there, take that, critics! Surely if it can come away with some gold and people mostly hated it, then Wonder Woman, which people actually like, can come away with an Oscar?
Variety reports that Warner Bros. may be giving a serious Oscar push for Wonder Woman, in particular in the Best Picture and Best Director categories. The thinking is that a younger, more diverse Academy will be open to the idea of a superhero movie winning such accolades, and who knows? They may be right. There hasn't been a legit contender in the genre since Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight in 2008, and even it didn't manage either a Best Picture or Director nomination. Heath Ledger did win Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of The Joker, though.
If Patty Jenkins does get nominated she'll be the first female director to earn one since Kathryn Bigelow for 2009's The Hurt Locker. Honestly, I don't quite see any of this happening for Wonder Woman. Not yet. I think it came out too early and, despite the positive reviews, it's still a movie too flawed for the Oscar race. But I do feel that it's only a matter of time before comic book movies are seen in the same light as the awards season's prestige dramas.