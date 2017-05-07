7/05/2017
Win ROE Passes For 'The Journey' Starring Timothy Spall & Colm Meaney
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win Run of Engagement (ROE) passes for IFC Films' upcoming film, The Journey, starring Timothy Spall and Colm Meaney.
SYNOPSIS: In 2006, amidst the ongoing, decades-long conflict in Northern Ireland, representatives from the two warring factions meet for negotiations. In one corner is Ian Paisley (Timothy Spall), the deeply conservative British loyalist; in the other is Martin McGuinness (Colm Meaney), a former Irish Republican Army leader who has devoted his life to the cause of Irish reunification. Opposites in every way, the two men at first seem to have little chance of ever finding common ground. But over the course of an impromptu, detour-filled car ride through the Scottish countryside, each begins to see the other less as an enemy, and more as an individual—a breakthrough that promises to at last bring peace to the troubled region. Driven by two virtuoso central performances, The Journey is a more-relevant-than-ever reminder of how simple humanity can overcome political division. John Hurt costars.
The ROE passes, good for you plus one guest, are valid beginning Monday, July 10th at Landmark West End from Mon-Thurs through its theatrical engagement. To enter, simply send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with 'The Journey ROE' in the subject line. Include your full name and mailing address, as well. Winners will be selected on Saturday, July 8th and contacted by email. Good luck!
The Journey opens July 7th.