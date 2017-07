Win ROE Passes For 'The Journey' Starring Timothy Spall & Colm Meaney

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win Run of Engagement (ROE) passes for IFC Films' upcoming film,, starring Timothy Spall and Colm Meaney.SYNOPSIS:The ROE passes, good for you plus one guest, are valid beginning Monday, July 10th at Landmark West End from Mon-Thurs through its theatrical engagement. To enter, simply send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with 'The Journey ROE' in the subject line. Include your full name and mailing address, as well. Winners will be selected on Saturday, July 8th and contacted by email. Good luck!opens July 7th.