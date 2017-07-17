7/17/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'Atomic Blonde' Starring Charlize Theron
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron and directed by John Wick's David Leitch.
SYNOPSIS: The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.
The screening takes place on Tuesday July 25th at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email on Sunday, July 23rd. Good luck!
Atomic Blonde opens July 28th.
