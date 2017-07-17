Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'Atomic Blonde' Starring Charlize Theron

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of, starring Charlize Theron and directed by John Wick's David Leitch.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday July 25th at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email on Sunday, July 23rd. Good luck!opens July 28th.