7/11/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk'!
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Christopher Nolan's anticipated WWII film, Dunkirk! The film features Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, James D'Arcy, Harry Styles, Fionn Whitehead, and Jack Lowden.
SYNOPSIS: From filmmaker Christopher Nolan (“Interstellar,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight” Trilogy) comes the epic action thriller “Dunkirk.”Nolan directed “Dunkirk” from his own original screenplay, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 65mm film to bring the story to the screen.
“Dunkirk” opens as hundr eds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.
The screening takes place on Monday, July 17th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like a chance to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, July 14th and contacted by email. Good luck!
Dunkirk opens on July 21st.
