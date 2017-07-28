7/28/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'The Dark Tower'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Dark Tower, starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, based on Stephen King's epic series!
SYNOPSIS: There are other worlds than these. Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. The fate of the worlds is at stake – good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, August 2nd at 7:30pm at AMC Tysons Corner. For a chance to win, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Sunday, July 30th, and contacted by email. Good luck!
The Dark Tower opens August 4th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway