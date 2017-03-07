7/03/2017
Watch Rey Rescue BB-8 In First 'Star Wars: Forces Of Destiny' Episode
As the dozens of novels, comic books, and canonical video games prove, there is virtually no limit to the stories that can be told in the Star Wars universe. Rogue One managed to plug an epic adventure into the time frame immediately before A New Hope, and added a ton to the 1977 film in the process. But did you know there was a pretty sizable amount of action that took place within Star Wars: The Force Awakens that we didn't see? Well now you can, in the first animated short from the Star Wars: Forces of Destiny web series.
Revealed back in April, this series of 16 shorts clocking in at 3-minutes each will be centered on the female heroes of the Star Wars universe. The first, titled Sands of Jakku, follows Rey (Daisy Ridley) and BB-8, and takes place just after she encounters the droid on her home planet.
Other episodes in the series will follow Padme Amidala, Ahsoka Tano, Jyn Erso, Maz Kanata, and Sabine. The episodes will be released daily on the Disney Youtube Channel.