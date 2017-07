Watch Rey Rescue BB-8 In First 'Star Wars: Forces Of Destiny' Episode

As the dozens of novels, comic books, and canonical video games prove, there is virtually no limit to the stories that can be told in theuniverse.managed to plug an epic adventure into the time frame immediately before, and added a ton to the 1977 film in the process. But did you know there was a pretty sizable amount of action that took place withinthat we didn't see? Well now you can, in the first animated short from theweb series. Revealed back in April , this series of 16 shorts clocking in at 3-minutes each will be centered on the female heroes of the Star Wars universe. The first, titled Sands of Jakku, follows Rey (Daisy Ridley) and BB-8, and takes place just after she encounters the droid on her home planet.Other episodes in the series will follow Padme Amidala, Ahsoka Tano, Jyn Erso, Maz Kanata, and Sabine. The episodes will be released daily on the Disney Youtube Channel.