Watch Marvel's Heroes (And One Villain) Assemble On Stage At D23, New Logo Revealed

Why is it so cool just to see a bunch of actors standing on stage together? I can't explain it, but Marvel knows we love to see it. Every year they gather together the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, parade them on stage, and we all go wild for it. And yesterday at D23 they did it again and it was awesome.
Before premiering footage of Avengers: Infinity War, Kevin Feige brought up Josh Brolin who plays Thanos, followed by Dave Bautista, Robert Downey Jr., Pom Klementioff, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more. Pretty much everybody but Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Evans.
So go ahead, check out all of your favorite heroes in civvies, and while you're at it, notice Marvel's new logo which celebrates the 10 years since Iron Man launched the MCU in 2008. By the way it sounds Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 are going to be the biggest superhero movies ever, a fitting way to close out the decade. [photo via Moviefone]
The brand new @MarvelStudios: Ten Year Anniversary logo has been unveiled! pic.twitter.com/o0uiEX3wyF— MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) July 15, 2017