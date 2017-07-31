Watch Jennifer Lawrence In Ominous Teaser For Darren Aronofsky's 'mother!'

Darren Aronofsky is doing a masterful job teasing his upcoming horror,, which stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ed Harris. The first image, which featured Lawrence holding a bloody heart, wasn't something you could easily forget. And now our first footage is legit creepy and leaves us eager to see more. Can September get here already?The basic gist of the film centers on “a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” And we get small tastes of that in this 30-second footage, with Harris' character arriving at Lawrence and Bardem's home. The latter remarks, "He thought we were a bed and breakfast", followed by sobs, screams, and other unwelcome sounds while Lawrence wanders hauntingly through the house.hits theaters on September 15th.