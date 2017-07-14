Watch The Insanely Cool 'Baby Driver' Opening Chase Scene Now!

The most talked about movie of the summer isn't, or, or even this week's. It's Edgar Wright's, a nearly flawless combination of action, romance, music, and killer car chases.While the film is certainly a hit, soon to be the biggest of Wright's career, a few of you haven't gone to check it out yet. What is it? Rotten Tomatoes score too high? Don't like the title? What reason could you possibly have not to? Well, let's give you more reason to run out and see it this weekend. Sony has been cool enough to drop that awesome opening chase sequence, which finds Ansel Elgort groovin' hard to "Bellbottoms" by Jon Spencer's Blues Explosion. It's a scene that writes a pretty big check that the rest of the film cashes with ease.