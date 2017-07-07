7/07/2017
Watch David Lynch & Harry Dean Stanton In New Trailer For 'Lucky'
With Twin Peaks twisting everybody's minds into knots, David Lynch is back like he's never been before. And if you're trying to appeal to his fans, right now is a good time to hype Lucky, which features the director in a role alongside his old pal Harry Dean Stanton from Wild At Heart, The Straight Story, and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.
Directed by actor John Carroll Lynch (recently seen in The Founder), the film centers on a 90-year-old man seeking enlightenment as he faces the end of his life. Ron Livingston, Tom Skerritt, Beth Grant, and Ed Begley Jr. make up a cast of veteran actors you know will deliver strong performances all around. Here's the synopsis:
LUCKY follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist and the quirky characters that inhabit his off the map desert town. Having out lived and out smoked all of his contemporaries, the fiercely independent Lucky finds himself at the precipice of life, thrust into a journey of self exploration, leading towards that which is so often unattainable: enlightenment. Acclaimed character actor John Carroll Lynch’s directorial debut “Lucky”, is at once a love letter to the life and career of Harry Dean Stanton as well as a meditation on morality, loneliness, spirituality, and human connection.
Lucky opens on September 29th.